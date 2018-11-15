Book Club Is Back....

This summer we are bringing back the Mamamia Book Club.

Over 8 weeks we'll be discussing 8 of the biggest books of the year.

We’re kicking it off on the 16th of December with Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe. Then every Sunday after that a new episode will drop. There will be Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life, Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Jane Harper’s The Lost Man, Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love, Holly Wainwright’s How To Be Perfect, Melissa Broder’s The Pisces and Gayle Honeyman's Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine.

If you want to be a part of our book club subscribe to the Mamamia Book Club in iTunes now and join our Mamamia Book Club Facebook group.

The Mamamia Book Club, forming on December 16.