Mamamia Out Loud host Holly Wainwright's first novel focused on the complicated lives of three blogging mum's desperate for their blog to win the coveted Blog-ahhs. In the sequel, How To Be Perfect, the focus shifts to the world of wellness.

Fellow Outlouders, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens sit down to talk about Holly’s new book with Holly and give you a sneak peek of what you'll find inside...

Buy Holly's book How To Be Perfect here.