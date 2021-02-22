This episode of Lowbrow, we welcome our incredible new co-host Shannen Findlay and hear all about her pop-culture beginnings (One Direction fan-fiction).

We flash-back to 2004, where a little movie called Mr & Mrs Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starts filming in LA.

Not long after the movies release Brad’s marriage to American sweetheart Jennifer Aniston is over, and just months later the first photos emerge of Brad and Angelina together. So what the hell happened?!

On Shannen's first episode, Holly breaks down one of the sexiest ‘feuds’ in celeb history, and what it says about broader society.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you're helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read.

