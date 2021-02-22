Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women 25 years apart.

In 2012, Taylor Swift released a song called All Too Well that didn't make too much of a splash at the time. Fast forward 9 years to when she re-released the song, but added a few extra (very telling) verses, and the whole world went crazy trying to decipher who she was singing about.

As a Swiftie, Em explains to Holly how all the clues in All Too Well point to one of the most famous actors in the world, and why Taylor couldn't get over a 3 month relationship from almost 10 years ago.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.