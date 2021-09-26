There are so many iconic besties from the 90's, like Drew Barrymore and Camerón Diaz, or Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox but no duo was more iconic than Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder.

This week Holly unpacks Gwyneth and Winona's friendship, what ultimately led to their undoing and the very different paths they both went on as a result.

Plus we learn about a theory that divides the world into two teams... so which are you?

THE END BITS

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

