In 2002, Avril Lavigne was one of the most well-known and idolised pop/rock stars in the world. Kids dressed in studded belts and ties, teens wore a little too much eye-liner and parents were trying to figure out what Sk8er Boi meant.



And then time went on, Avril grew up and started making music that was... different.



Or did she?



This week Shannen's deep dives into one of the weirdest celebrity conspiracy theories, and asks the question was Avril Lavigne replaced by a clone named Melissa?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au