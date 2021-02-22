Lady Startup

Did you know that on average Aussie women are retiring with 35% less super than men?

Well, thankfully our guests today want to change that.

Christina Hobbs and Alex Andrews were at a crossroads.

Christina had just come back to Australia after years of working overseas with the UN and Alex was recovering from a chronic illness.

For years they had been talking about starting a superfund for women by women. But the timing never felt quite right.

And then in early 2018 everything fell into place. And with the help of their third co-founder Zoe Lamont, they founded Verve Super. A super fund that not only looks after your super but empowers women across all their finances.

So how do you even start something like this? And how do you make your product stand out in an already saturated market?

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Christina Hobbs and Alex Andrews

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Production: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

