Pop Up: Mia's 6 Steps to Starting Your Own Business Or Side-Hustle

lady startup

14 hours ago

For anyone dreaming of starting their own business, and being their own boss... the doors for the 2020 intake of The Lady Startup Activation Plan are open! 

We want you (and your business idea) to join us.

Over six weeks, Lady Startup founder Mia Freedman will guide you through the steps you need in order to launch your business the right way, in a series of videos you can watch anywhere, anytime.


So if you're ready to stop thinking about it, and actually make that first step towards being a Lady Startup click here: https://www.ladystartup.com/  


We'll see you there!


The Lady Startup Idea Generator: https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-generator/   

26 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

