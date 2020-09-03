How Big Boobs Built A Business

This is a story about boobs. Big boobs.

Like so many big boobed women, Rachael Calvert was sick of not finding lingerie or swimwear that suited her bigger bust. She’d spent years and years searching department stores in different cities around Australia for something comfortable and sexy that didn’t make her look like a nana. And she was over it.

So she founded Marvell Lane Swimwear. This is her story.

---

You can check out Marvell Lane Swimwear here - https://marvell-lane.com/.

Find out more about the Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter course here - https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-kickstarter

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Rachael Calvert

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

This episode of Lady Startup Stories was brought to you by Optus. Just say yes.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.