How Big Boobs Built A Business

19 hours ago · 48 minutes

How Big Boobs Built A Business
This is a story about boobs. Big boobs.

Like so many big boobed women, Rachael Calvert was sick of not finding lingerie or swimwear that suited her bigger bust. She’d spent years and years searching department stores in different cities around Australia for something comfortable and sexy that didn’t make her look like a nana. And she was over it. 

So she founded Marvell Lane Swimwear. This is her story. 

---

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Rachael Calvert

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

This episode of Lady Startup Stories was brought to you by Optus. Just say yes. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

