Lipstick Queen Poppy King’s Unexpected Next Move

Back in the 90s, Poppy King launched her own lipstick brand at age 18 with 7 lipsticks named after the 7 deadly sins. The Poppy brand grew quickly with a cult following, but when Poppy partnered with an investor about ten years later, their values and vision did not align and things went really bad.



It devastated Poppy. She survived. And she thrived.



In this episode, Poppy King joins Mia Freedman to share her 5 rules for female founders. From giving up her own name, to working for a huge global cosmetics company and launching and selling businesses - Poppy shares lessons she has learnt along the way and reveals what’s next for Australia’s original Lady Startup and lipstick queen.

