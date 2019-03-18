Natalie Bassingthwaighte On Whether Celebrity Equals Success

We’re back baby, we’re back!

It’s Season 2 of Lady Startup and we’ve got more amazing interviews with inspiring female entrepreneurs on the way.

To kick things off, Rachel Corbett’s guest today is Aussie singer, actress, host of channel 10’s Changing Rooms AND business owner, Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Nat launched her kids clothing range, Chi Khi back in 2015 when she wasn’t able to find any urban or edgy clothes for her own little ones. She’d also noticed the bamboo sheets on her kids’ beds had been really good for their eczema. So she thought “why hasn’t anyone made clothes out of this stuff?”

Four years later, after tireless workshopping and what felt like endless nights glued to her laptop, Nat’s efforts have paid off.

Chi Khi is now stocked in Myer, The Iconic and has become a favourite with international celebrities like Rachel Zoe, Kelly Rowland and Fergie.

So, does being a celebrity mean instant business success? And how did Nat manage to juggle her business as well as working in media and being a mum to two little kids?

Listen to find out…

