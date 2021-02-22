Millions Of Tampons And A Laptop: How Mia Klitsas Founded Moxie

Millions Of Tampons And A Laptop: How Mia Klitsas Founded Moxie
What are your pain points? You know, the things that as a customer you wish were different? 

For Mia Klitsas it was tampons, specifically the flimsy paper packaging they come in. And at 21 in the year 2005, she decided enough was enough. She got her life savings together, borrowed money from the bank and got her friends and family to invest in her business, Moxie. Tampons in cute tins that won’t show up unannounced. 

Now, Over fifteen years later Moxie is so much more. They sell a full range of eco-friendly, plant-based, biodegradable and fun period care products all while helping educate and de-stigmatise periods in Australia and across the globe.

So why she has stuck with it after so many years? And what made her risk ... well everything to start it? 

LINKS

You follow Moxie's journey on Instagram or by heading online at moxie.com.au

CREDITS

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Mia Klitsas

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff 

