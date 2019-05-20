Melanie Perkins Business Was Just Valued At $1Billion

lady startup

20 May 2019

Melanie Perkins Business Was Just Valued At $1Billion
From Mamamia, this is Lady Startup, the show where inspiring female entrepreneurs share the story of building their business.

For the final episode, Rachel Corbett spoke with Melanie Perkins, founder of the online design platform Canva.

Melanie started her very first business at the ripe age of 19 and began putting her idea for Canva into action when she was in her early 20s.

Her drive and determination took her all the way to Silicon Valley, where she wooed financial investors like Bill Tai to enable her to build her company that’s now valued at $1billion.

So how did Melanie defy the odds and change the future of e-Publishing forever?

Let’s find out.

CREDITS:

Guest: Melanie Perkins, Founder of Canva

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

