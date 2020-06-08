Search

BONUS: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

lady startup

a day ago · 31 minutes

BONUS: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore
Back
play Episode

Let’s talk about sex toys. Except they’re not called sex toys anymore. They’re called pleasure products. 

Today’s guest, Lara Pack, turned her own painful sexual experiences into a business. After completing the Lady Startup Activation in 2019, Lara founded Elixir Play, with the aim of teaching women more about their bodies and ways to improve their sex lives. 

And the result? Lots of happier, more satisfied women.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Lara, and in this episode she tells Lady Startup founder, Mia Freedman, how she deals with criticism and judgement. 

This episode was brought to you by the MYOB & Smiling Mind Small Business Program. Partnering to make mental health everyone’s business.

Visit the Elixir Play website HERE or follow them on Instagram HERE.

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

You can find Mia on Instagram HERE and get her free weekly newsletter HERE

Guests: Lara Pack, Elixir Play

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

More Episodes

BONUS: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

31 minutes  ·  a day ago

BONUS: How A Former Olympian Became A Lady Startup

29 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

BONUS: That Time I Delivered My Biz Partner’s Baby

28 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

BONUS: How To Build A Company While You’re So Sick You Can’t Stand Up

29 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

BONUS: Margie Hennessy Kept Her Business Running Through A Natural Disaster

25 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

BONUS: Trinny Woodall Knows What's Marketing Bull**** And What Works

29 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

Introducing A New Season Of Lady Startup

2 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Pop Up: Mia's 6 Steps to Starting Your Own Business Or Side-Hustle

26 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

From Idea To Launch: How To Start A Business

3 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

29 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

33 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Irene Falcone: Nourished Life

35 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Danielle Allen: Two Birds Brewing

33 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Andrea Rogers: Xtend Barre

31 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

BONUS: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

21 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Katherine Sabbath

35 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

BONUS: Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter

13 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Stephanie Reuss and Victoria Stuart: Beam Australia

44 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2019

Kate Morris: Adore Beauty

37 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2019

Annabelle Chauncy: School For Life Foundation

42 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout