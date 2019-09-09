Lady Startup Is Back

lady startup

09 Sep 2019 · 7 minutes


Welcome back to Lady Startup, the podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who've done it.

Season three officially launches September 17 and Rachel Corbett has more amazing entrepreneurs on the way including Ronnie Kahn, Founder of OzHarvest, Kate Morris, Founder of Australia’s first online beauty retailer, Adore Beauty and Andrea Rogers, Founder of the global fitness franchise XTend Barre.

To get you excited about what's to come here’s a preview of Rachel's conversation with Masterchef guest chef and cake maker extraordinaire, Katherine Sabbath.

Katherine has built a business and an incredible online community with over half a million Instagram followers.  In in this chat, Rachel asks about Katherine's decision to fund her Greatest Hits cookbook via Kickstarter and whether she'd recommend crowdfunding as a smart way to raise capital for your business.

Her answer might surprise you...

CREDITS:

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

