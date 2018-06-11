Jo Horgan: MECCA

Welcome to Lady Startup, Mamamia’s podcast about women in business that’s all about giving you the information you need to start your own...or just hear how others have done it.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is the Founder of MECCA, Jo Horgan.

Jo got the idea for MECCA when she was working for L'Oreal in the 1990’s. After seeing the fanfare of the launch of M.A.C. in Harvey Nichols in London she realised there was an opportunity to create a more bespoke experience for customers than the traditional beauty stands in department stores.

So she quit her job and two years later was opening her first store on Toorak road in Melbourne.

20 years later her company has over 80 stores and she’s also launched her own range of colour cosmetics, MECCA Max.

So how did she go from the owner of a single store in Melbourne to the founder of a beauty behemoth that's a must-shop destination for make-up lovers everywhere?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Jo Horgan, Founder of MECCA

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]