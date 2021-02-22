Jessica Nguyen was killing it in the beauty world. She had climbed the ranks and was working at some of the top companies.

Then in 2020, she got made redundant.

Jessica was forced to reevaluate everything. So instead of waiting around for a new job, she took a step back and thought to herself: 'Maybe this is the perfect time to try something new'

So when the world started closing up and people across the nation turned to baking sourdough, Jess saw a gap in the market. The long-time home cook jumped into the kitchen and started sharing her recipes on Instagram.

Just 18 months on, Jess has managed to convert a modest following of a couple thousand into almost 80,000 followers. While building a career for herself that turns over a profit and allows her to do what she loves, sharing the joy of food.

So how has Jess built a business for herself so quickly? And how did she convert a long time passion into a full-fledged and profitable business?

LINKS

You can keep up with Jess on Instagram or online at www.jessicanguyen.com.au

CREDIT

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Jessica Nguyen

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.