BONUS: That Time I Delivered My Biz Partner’s Baby

When the lines between family and business are blurred, some crazy things can happen - like starting a business with your sister in law and then accidentally delivering one of her babies with your actual hands, at the top of the stairs in her house.



Palmaira Sandals Australia was founded by sister-in-laws, Jenny and Gemma, and operating this business has been a journey of tag teaming (with 5 children between them), accidentally discovering each other's strengths and dealing with the surprising challenge of going viral, very suddenly, over night.

This episode was brought to you by the MYOB & Smiling Mind Small Business Program. Partnering to make mental health everyone’s business.

Visit the Palmaira Sandals website HERE or follow them on Instagram HERE.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup.

You can find Mia on Instagram HERE and get her free weekly newsletter HERE.

Guests: Jenny Sewell & Gemma Taylor, Founders, Palmaira Sandals Australia.

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]