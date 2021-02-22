Lady Startup

Michelle Greene is one-quarter of the Jaggad empire. She and her husband Steven alongside, Chris and Bec Judd founded Jaggad in 2013 in a world where activewear was reserved for athletes and leggings weren't being worn on the couch.

So in an oversaturated market, how did they build a cult community following?

Activations, collaborations, and community are at the heart of the Jaggad business model. They've used supermodels and influencers to extend their audience and created events that you wish you witnessed.

So how crucial is the community to Jaggad's success? And how have they remained on top of their game?

Michelle Greene joins Georgia Love...

