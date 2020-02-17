Search

Introducing A New Season Of Lady Startup

lady startup

a day ago · 2 minutes

Back
play Episode

"Failure is the only true teacher. Success just confirms what you already know about yourself" - Poppy King (Entrepreneur, Founder of Lipstick Queen).

Lady Startup is back, with a special season all about falling down….and getting back up again.

Running your own business can be a rollercoaster ride, so how do you deal with disasters? Crises? Global pandemics? How do you climb out of the deep trough of pain and steer your business back to life?

Over the next 6 weeks, Mia Freedman will be asking female founders how they coped and what they learnt from their challenges

Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss an episode and we'll see you on May 12th.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

Producers: Leah Porges & Samantha McDonald

