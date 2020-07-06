How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

How do you go from being a person to being a brand? And how do you start making money not just from what you do but…..from who you are?

Flex Mami is a 26 year old slashie: she’s a DJ, TV presenter, podcast host, author and the owner of Flex Factory which makes products.

She’s part of a new generation of businesswomen who have built their brand and business on Instagram and in this interview Flex and Mia Freedman discuss personal branding, content creation and product development in the age of the influencer.

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is brought to you by GoDaddy. The place to go to get your business idea online.

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Flex Mami

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald