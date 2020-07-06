Search

How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

13 hours ago · 34 minutes

How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand
How do you go from being a person to being a brand? And how do you start making money not just from what you do but…..from who you are?

Flex Mami is a 26 year old slashie: she’s a DJ, TV presenter, podcast host, author and the owner of Flex Factory which makes products.

She’s part of a new generation of businesswomen who have built their brand and business on Instagram and in this interview Flex and Mia Freedman discuss personal branding, content creation and product development in the age of the influencer. 

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Flex Mami 

