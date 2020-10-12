Lady Startup

Quitting your day job. It's something most Lady Startups will have to do... eventually.

Our guest today, Alana had actually tried to quit her fulltime job and it didn't work. Soon after quitting she got a job offer for a gig that sounded too good to be true and went straight back to her corporate life in pharmaceuticals.

But this time, she didn't love it.

So finally after years of brainstorming she made the leap and founded Eye Heart Science, a fast growing science education business based in Sydney.

Today, Eye Heart Science is in 40 schools and Alana has a team behind her bringing fun science based classes to kids across greater Sydney.

So what I want to know is, how did she go about creating an education based business? and and how did she upscale her business, when in the beginning it was just her teaching science to kids after school?

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Dr Alana Wylie, Founder Eye Heart Science

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Production: Rhiannon Mooney

