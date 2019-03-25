Diem Fuggersberger Lost Everything...Twice

lady startup

25 Mar 2019 · 30 minutes

Diem Fuggersberger Lost Everything...Twice
play Episode

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is the Founder of Coco and Lucas, a company that makes healthy ready-made meals for kids, Diem Fuggersberger.

Diem has an incredible story that is hard to believe.

When she was just seven she fled Vietnam with her family as refugees.  On their way to Indonesia, their boat was attacked by pirates, their belongings were stolen and they almost capsized.

Luckily the family made it to dry land but they were then forced to live in a refugee camp for 15 months before finally moving to Australia to start a new life.  They were a million miles from home and they didn’t speak a word of English.

Years later Diem married wealthy businessman Werner Fuggersberger and had a family, but then disaster struck again.  The financial crisis hit and the couple lost their $27m business and found themselves 900K in debt.

So how did she turn her life around not once but twice?

Listen to find out...

