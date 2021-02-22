Lady Startup

Sarah Andrews had spent her life searching for purpose. Until one day scrolling the internet, she found her answer: a run-down cottage in Tasmania. It was secluded, overlooked the sea and needed some love...

That cottage, Captains Rest, is now one of the most sought-after luxury Airbnbs in the country. It's booked out months in advance, despite being five hours from Hobart.

But if you think getting to this point was easy, it wasn't. Sarah almost died in a shipwreck, went through a messy divorce and even fought cancer. When out of necessity, she realised she needed to reinvent herself.

So how did Sarah put her Airbnb on the map? What's it like to almost die at sea? And what inspired her to help other women create their luxury own Airbnbs?

Sarah Andrews joins Georgia Love...



