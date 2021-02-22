Lady Startup

Genevieve Rosen-Biller always wanted to be a journalist. She worked for over ten years in the industry before taking a leap and co-founding a business. So what changed?

In 2014 Gen and her husband Alan stumbled upon a gap in the market, linen bedding at an affordable price point. Gen utilised her skills in digital media to market Bed Threads in a way that was unique to her style - clean, aspirational and minimal.

And through the powers of social media, a distinctive marketing strategy and an email list Bed Threads was an instant sell-out.

Today Bed Threads is more than just sheets, it's a community with over 300K followers on Instagram and growing. Their unique brand is a combination of lifestyle, interiors and wellness. So how did Bed Threads disrupt an already saturated market? And what is Gen's advice to other Lady Startups wanting to cultivate a community?

Genevieve joins Georgia Love...

