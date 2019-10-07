Stephanie Reuss and Victoria Stuart: Beam Australia

lady startup

07 Oct 2019 · 44 minutes

Stephanie Reuss and Victoria Stuart: Beam Australia
Welcome to Lady Startup the podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who’ve done it.

Rachel Corbett’s guests today are Stephanie Reuss & Victoria Stuart founders of Beam Australia.

Being a new mum can come with many different challenges, which includes finding sustainable part-time work.

That's exactly what Vic and Steph saw happening back in 2016, so they decided to create a platform to connect part-time professionals with great employees. 

Since it's creation, Beam Australia has contributed $13 million in incremental salaries to the economy (through new jobs that couldn’t have been created without part-time work) and over $800k to women’s superannuation, decreasing future reliance on social welfare.

So how did two mates from corporate executive backgrounds manage to forge a new direction for part-time work in Aus?

Listen to find out…

CREDITS:

Guest: Stephanie Reuss & Victoria Stuart - Beam Australia

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

