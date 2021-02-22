Lady Startup

Anna Baird was a podiatrist for six years. And as a woman who loves fashion, she grew tired of recommending to her client's shoes that she wouldn't be caught dead in.

Anna knew that if she could combine comfort with fashion she would be onto something good.

The only problem was, designing a shoe that's both fashionable and comfortable is actually really tricky, which is why most companies won't do it. So Anna reduced her workdays and spent three years developing her first range of shoes.

And she won't sugarcoat it, those first years in business were really hard.

Today Bared are leaders in footwear. Anyone who has ever tried Anna's shoes will tell you they're the comfiest shoes they have ever owned. And, importantly they're fashion-forward.

So how did Anna survive those first years in business when her company just wasn't profitable? And what has she learnt in her thirteen years of business?

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

