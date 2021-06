Have you ever wondered how successful businesses came to be? Or do you have dreams of doing it yourself one day, but don't know where to start?

Over eight weeks, our host Georgia Love will be joined by successful female entrepreneurs who've carved out their own paths in business. From bedding empires to Airbnb Superhosts this season has it all.

Joins us on the 15th of June for a brand new season...

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.