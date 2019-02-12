We're Back With A Fifth Season...

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel the world with nothing but carry on?
Ever dreamt of being a digital nomad?
Does the idea of trekking across the Aussie outback with a toddler in tow seem impossible?
Over the next seven weeks, Holly Wainwright will be popping into your ears with a very special season of I Don’t Know How She Does It - all about travel.
Hear stories from people who are nailing the work-life balance, and get a little inspiration to pack your bags and set off on an adventure of your own.
I Don’t Know How She Does It Travel - dropping Wednesdays from February 20.
Made possible by our partners Expedia, everything you need to go. https://www.expedia.com.au/
If you want to take part in our survey, click here to find out more...