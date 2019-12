Vanessa Alexander has six children, from a one year old, to a 22-year old. She also has a job as a writer and director for TV and film, AND she's doing a PHd.

She talks about the time she tried to start her own childcare centre, whether meditation can help mothering, and the reason she will never pay her children pocket money.

Show Notes

