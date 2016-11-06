The fearless female footballer who took three days off after birth.

06 Nov 2016 · 40 minutes

The fearless female footballer who took three days off after birth.
Kate Sheahan was back at work just three days after giving birth, newborn baby in her arms. The Collingwood AFL player, tennis coach and mother of six-year-old Will lives and breathes sport, but as a 12-year-old, her dream to play football was smashed when she was told, like every other girl, that she could no longer play with the boys. Now, Kate finally has the opportunity to play professionally as one of the only mums to hit the field in the upcoming AFL Women's League. And she has some lessons for us all about how to handle the juggle of competition and parenthood. 

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Kate Sheahan from the Collingwood Football Club

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner. 

