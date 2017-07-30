Penina Petersen Feeds Her Family On $42 a Week

i dont know how she does it

30 Jul 2017 · 40 minutes

Whats your weekly grocery bill like? A few hundred bucks? Don't even know? Penina Petersen feeds her entire family for $42 a week. That's just $1.50 a meal. It's not just baked beans. It's proper meals! Penina's budgeting meant her family went from $50K in debt to owning her own home. She's a menu planning guru who can tell you how to cook an entire month's worth of meals in one weekend from one shop. She has the tricks to watch out for in the supermarkets, and the pantry audit that will save you wasting good food. She says there's no tricks to it, just good old common sense cooking that can save you a whole lot of time and money. 

Show notes

Your host is Alissa Warren

With thanks to Penina Petersen

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network. 

Executive Producer of Podcasts is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

