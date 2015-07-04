Mia Freedman

Mia Freedman reveals how she does it all.  From describing her role as Content Director of the Mamamia Women's Network as akin to 'triage' to adhering to a strict routine in life and at home, Mia, is her usual funny and brutally honest self when it comes to revealing how she manages life. She reveals just how much she multi-tasks, her non-negotiable touchstones of every day and the things she's given up or just doesn't do to ensure she gets most things done without losing the plot. 

Website - http://www.mamamia.com.au Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mamamiablog

Twitter @miafreedman 

@sarahvmac 

