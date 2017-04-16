Libby Trickett's biggest challenge was a baby who never slept.

16 Apr 2017 · 34 minutes


With 24 gold medals to her name and a bunch of broken world records, Libby Trickett is adored by Australia. But when she hung up the goggles in 2009, it wasn't the last we saw of the swimmer. She hit the pool again, then retired a second time, and instead of slowing down, she sped up. She gave birth to a baby girl, Poppy, but things got tough. Libby shares how she lost her identity as a new mother, struggled with her career ending and how she eventually discovered that the only way to make it through, was just to get back in that water. This is no ordinary I Don’t Know How She Does It. It’s a beautiful reminder that the people who look like they have it all together, are often just as lost as the rest of us. But you can always pull yourself back up.

