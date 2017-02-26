Jessica Smith: Motherhood With One Arm.

Getting yourself out of bed and out the door every morning is hard enough without factoring in another little human. But for this mum, that’s just scraping the surface. Imagine doing all that, with only one arm to pull on your jeans, pour a bowl of cereal and wrangle a wriggling toddler, Jessica Smith Paralympian swimmer, a children's book author, a speaker and a staunch advocate for positive body image. Jess answers every question we have about how she gets things done, from how she learned to love her body to how she changes a dirty nappy and cares for her beautiful daughter Ayla.

