Jade Hameister: The Girl Who Walked The Polar Quest

What were you doing when you were 16? Hanging out with friends? Trying to avoid homework?Wondering what you were going to do with the rest of your life?

Well, Jade Hameister was completing the last leg of the Polar Hat Trick. Three separate ski treks to the North Pole, South Pole and the Greenland Ice Cap. All unsupported and unassisted.

Now she’s beginning a whole new challenge-fitting back into normal life and the HSC.

She’s also an advocate for empowering young girls and wants to raise awareness for climate change.

So how does she do it?

