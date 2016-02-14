How does mother of four and business owner Emma Isaacs do it?

Emma Isaacs breaks all the rules. As the CEO of Australia’s largest community for women, Business Chicks, she wants women to live bigger lives. A serial entrepreneur, she works across four different timezones, has raised over $10million for charity, and is mother to four children aged six and under.
How does she do it?
Show Notes
Your host is Holly Wainwright
With thanks to Emma Isaacs from Business Chicks
This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff
CONTACT US
Tell us something via email [email protected]
tweet us @mamamiapodcasts
or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network
This show was brought to you by Open Colleges, Australia's leader in online learning.