Edwina Bartholomew: How to Keep Friends and Alienate Celebrities

Her day starts at 3am when the rest of the world is still fast asleep. The Sunrise presenter has already been on the job for five hours before you've even dragged your butt to your desk. But when she's not at work, Edwina is happiest slowing down and breathing in the country air at the farm she brought with her partner Neil. In this interview she shares her tips for maintaining relationships on the road, why she quit the booze, whether those rumours about a feud with Sam Armytage are true, and how it felt to get snubbed by Mel Gibson.

