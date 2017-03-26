Daisy Pearce: From Midwife to the Midfield.

The Melbourne Dees captain is a woman of contradictions. She’s a tough footy player who loves a tackle, but she also meditates and does Pilates in the off season. She made the switch from catching babies as a midwife to catching balls on the footy field and now Daisy is living out her childhood fantasy. She shares her game day superstitions, the craziest stories from the birthing suite and the sleep hack you’ll be trying tonight.

