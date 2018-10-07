Coming Soon... I Don't Know How She Does It Girls

What were you doing when you were 17?

Climbing a mountain? Starting a business? Creating a mental health program?

Here at Mamamia, we are bringing back one of our all time favourite shows - I Don’t Know How She Does It. But with a twist. Because this season, we are looking into the lives of young girls who do amazing things.

Girls like Jade Hameister who is the youngest person IN THE WORLD to complete the Polar Hat Trick. Girls like Kimberley La who set up a mental health program at her school when she was just 14 that is now used around the state. Girls who had a dream and made it happen.

Whether your the parent of a teen, a teen yourself or just like hearing how busy girls get sh*t done - then this is the show for you.

I Don’t Know How She Does It - Girls, dropping every Thursday.