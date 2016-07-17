Carrie Bickmore doesn't have any downtime

The Project host and mother to Ollie and Evie hasn’t started a Netflix show in a while. She likes to cook but she doesn’t have time. And if she could, she would get around in active wear every day. The Gold Logie winner opens up about the juggle of kids, relationship, work, exercise and sleep. Or lack thereof.

Find out about her Beanies for Brain Cancer here.

