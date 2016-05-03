BONUS: What the mother of a very sick child wants you to know.

Sue Channon is no "ordinary" mother.

She spends most of her time in a hospital with her youngest daughter Lauren, 8, who suffers from a chronic illness and in her short life has so far endured 118 operations.

Sue, who lives in western Sydney, has four other children. Two of whom have autism.

On this very special bonus episode, Sue describes what life is like for the parent of a chronically-ill child, and what everybody can do to make those lives a little bit easier, and a little bit happier.

