Amity Dry: Mother, Wife and a Complicated Life

Amity Dry was a contestant on the first ever season of The Block along with her husband Phil, and came back as an Allstar in 2013 to win it. In this episode of I Don't Know How She Does It, Amity and shares with us how to make your house look like it's off The Block on a super tight budget. We also speak about her life as a singer/; songwriter and hit musicals Mother, Wife and the Complicated Life and 39 for Ever. Plus, Amity's battle with Botox, do you or don't you?

Show notes

Your host is Alissa Warren

This podcast was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Executive Producer of Podcasts is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

You can buy any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

Let us know what you thought of this show or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.