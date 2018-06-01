You’re Engaged! Now What?

Congratulations! You’re engaged!

Now that you've got a ring on it and you've made the big announcement on Instagram, where do you go from here? What's the first thing you need to put on the to-do list? And what can you start planning now that means you won't be pulling your hair out later?

In this episode of Hitched we look at how to set yourself up for wedding planning success before you've even started. From having the all-important "How much do we REALLY want to spend" conversation with your partner to working out whether those dreams of getting married on top of the Harbour Bridge are realistic.

Planning a wedding can be stressful, which is why we're here to help.

So cool your jets, put your credit card away and take a deep breath.

You've got this.

Subscribe to Hitched here.

Order Of Service

Your host with the most is the wonderful Aleisha McCormack. She knows how to make you a Bridechilla like nobody's business. She's also one of the producers of the show.

The other two producers you can thank for bringing this magical podcast to your ears are Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Corbett. They're a couple of spinsters who know how to plan a wedding.

Get In Touch

Email: [email protected]

Call: 02 8999 9386

Join our Facebook group:

Find out more about Bridechilla here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.