The Venue

hitched

06 Jul 2018 · 31 minutes

The Venue
Back
play Episode

You’ve got the guest list sorted, you've found the dress but where are you going to have this thing?

Your choice of wedding venue will have a massive impact on the vibe of the day so you need to get it right.  

Do you want to have the ceremony and the party at the same place?  Are you going to self-cater or let the professionals handle everything? And what about grog?  Flowers?  Transport? 

There's so much to think about it. 

Lucky Leish is here to help...

----

Subscribe to Hitched here.

Order Of Service

Your host with the most is the wonderful Aleisha McCormack. She knows how to make you a Bridechilla like nobody's business. She's also one of the producers of the show.

The other two producers you can thank for bringing this magical podcast to your ears are Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Corbett. They're a couple of spinsters who now know how to plan a wedding.

Get In Touch

Email: [email protected]

Call: 02 8999 9386

Join our Facebook group here.

Find out more about Bridechilla here.

Thanks to WedShed for speaking to us.

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

More Episodes

Your Questions Answered

19 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2018

You're Married! Now What?

25 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2018

The Party

25 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2018

The Ceremony

21 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2018

The Bridal Party

20 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2018

The Venue

31 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2018

The Dress

25 minutes  ·  29 Jun 2018

The Guest List

22 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2018

The Art Of Hiring A Wedding Planner

17 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2018

The Budget

24 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2018

You’re Engaged! Now What?

21 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2018

Coming Down The Aisle....

2 minutes  ·  15 May 2018

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???