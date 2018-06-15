The Art Of Hiring A Wedding Planner

15 Jun 2018 · 17 minutes

The Art Of Hiring A Wedding Planner
You’ve got the whole money thing sorted, but how do you actually put this event together?

On this week's episode we break down why hiring a wedding planner or coordinator can save you money and time.  Especially if you aren’t that jazzed about all of the tiny little details that go into making your special day happen.

Like organising chairs...or making sure someone is onhand when Aunty Beryl realises you're not getting married in a church and has a panic attack.

Leish is here to break down the difference between wedding planners and coordinators so you can work out which one is right for you or whether you're going to bite the bullet and go DIY.

Order Of Service 

Your host with the most is the wonderful Aleisha McCormack. She knows how to make you a Bridechilla like nobody's business. She's also one of the producers of the show.

The other two producers you can thank for bringing this magical podcast to your ears are Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Corbett. They're a couple of spinsters who now know how to plan a wedding.

Get In Touch

Email: [email protected]

Call: 02 8999 9386

Join our Facebook group here.

Find out more about Bridechilla here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

