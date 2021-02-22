Here If You Need

A week after winning bronze at the Women’s Basketball World Cup, Cayla George was gifted a baby. She joins hosts Cate Campbell and Hayley Willis to explain the tradition behind ‘island adoption’ and how the practice allowed her to fulfil her dream to be a mother whilst also continue to thrive in her basketball career.

Plus, off the back of Jelena Dokic’s attack from body-shaming trolls we explore the expectation of desirability that plagues current and former female athletes.

And if you want more, we take a look around the grounds at results from the weekend and let you know what you can watch coming up.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au