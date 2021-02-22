HER with Sophie Cachia

Sophie Cachia was a married mum-of-two when her life changed forever after meeting… HER. And she isn’t alone. Over the next six weeks, Sophie will be speaking to six very different women about what happened when they realised they were in love with a woman.

But before we hear our guests stories, Sophie is here to share hers. From what it was like falling in love with a woman for the first time to making the decision to leave her marriage, this is Sophie Cachia’s story.

