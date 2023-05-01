Help! I Have A Teenager

Holly Wainwright joins our very own clinical psychologist, Jo Lamble, for a special crossover episode of Help! I Have A Tweenager.

In this episode, they tackle a common dilemma: what to do when your tween asks for a phone? And how young is too young?

Jo shares insights on keeping a positive attitude about phones and recognising when your child might be ready for one. Plus, they explore the world of phone contracts between child and parent, with Holly asking—how effective are they really?

This episode was made in partnership with Optus.

