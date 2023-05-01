Help! I Have A Teenager

When your teenager’s heart is hurting, it’s tough to know the right words or actions so this episode Ginni and Jo reveal what your teen needs from you during this lousy time.

And, when you need to show your kids that certain actions won’t cut it, how do you do it without making one of them the poster child for bad behaviour? We give our advice.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

